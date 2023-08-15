Maharashtra civic polls unlikely this year due to current political scenario, says Raj Thackeray

August 15, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Pune

The long-pending Maharashtra civic polls are highly unlikely to be held this year in view of the fluid political situation in the State, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday

“In view of the twists and turns in the present political scenario, I doubt whether the civic polls will be held this year. If they are held, a number of people will bite the dust. I believe that we will be directly heading to the Lok Sabha electoral contest next year,” said Mr. Thackeray, in a pointed criticism of the shift in political alliances in the State since the past year.

Civic polls to the crucial, cash-rich Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies have been pending for more than a year-and-a-half.

Meanwhile, with a view to revive his party’s sagging fortunes in the State, the MNS chief, who held a meeting of his office-bearers in Mumbai, said teams would be set up to study the strength of the party in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Distancing himself from a potential alliance with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition INDIA coalition, Mr. Thackeray said he was only concerned with his party and that the MNS cadre had begun gearing up for the polls.

‘A scripted act’

Reiterating his view that the ongoing crisis within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was a scripted act, Mr. Thackeray said the NCP had been in cahoots with the BJP since 2014.

“There is confusion everywhere, even among journalists. The second NCP team under Sharad Pawar will soon join the BJP,” he reiterated.

Despite his affinity to the ruling BJP, Mr. Raj Thackeray — the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray — hinted he was likely to go alone in the forthcoming elections. Since the past year, the MNS’ heavy tilt towards the BJP has led observers to think of a future alliance between the two.