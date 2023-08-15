HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra civic polls unlikely this year due to current political scenario, says Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief says teams would be set up to study the strength of the party in the 48 Lok Sabha seats

August 15, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. File.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The long-pending Maharashtra civic polls are highly unlikely to be held this year in view of the fluid political situation in the State, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday

“In view of the twists and turns in the present political scenario, I doubt whether the civic polls will be held this year. If they are held, a number of people will bite the dust. I believe that we will be directly heading to the Lok Sabha electoral contest next year,” said Mr. Thackeray, in a pointed criticism of the shift in political alliances in the State since the past year.

Civic polls to the crucial, cash-rich Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies have been pending for more than a year-and-a-half.

Meanwhile, with a view to revive his party’s sagging fortunes in the State, the MNS chief, who held a meeting of his office-bearers in Mumbai, said teams would be set up to study the strength of the party in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Distancing himself from a potential alliance with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition INDIA coalition, Mr. Thackeray said he was only concerned with his party and that the MNS cadre had begun gearing up for the polls.

‘A scripted act’

Reiterating his view that the ongoing crisis within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was a scripted act, Mr. Thackeray said the NCP had been in cahoots with the BJP since 2014.

“There is confusion everywhere, even among journalists. The second NCP team under Sharad Pawar will soon join the BJP,” he reiterated.

Despite his affinity to the ruling BJP, Mr. Raj Thackeray — the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray — hinted he was likely to go alone in the forthcoming elections. Since the past year, the MNS’ heavy tilt towards the BJP has led observers to think of a future alliance between the two.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.