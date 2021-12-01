Maharashtra Chief Secretary retires as Centre denies extension

Sitaram Kunte.

Mumbai

01 December 2021 01:06 IST

As the Centre did not approve six-month extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, he was retired on Tuesday and Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty is being appointed as the new Chief Secretary.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Kunte would continue working with the CMO and appointed him as Principal Adviser to the CMO.

Mr. Chakraborty, a 1986 batch IAS officer, was handling the Planning department of the Maharashtra Government.

Earlier, the State had sent a proposal for six-month extension to Mr. Kunte which was not approved by the Centre, paving the way for yet another bitter exchange between the two.