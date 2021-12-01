Other States

Maharashtra Chief Secretary retires as Centre denies extension

Sitaram Kunte.  

As the Centre did not approve six-month extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, he was retired on Tuesday and Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty is being appointed as the new Chief Secretary.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Kunte would continue working with the CMO and appointed him as Principal Adviser to the CMO.

Mr. Chakraborty, a 1986 batch IAS officer, was handling the Planning department of the Maharashtra Government.

Earlier, the State had sent a proposal for six-month extension to Mr. Kunte which was not approved by the Centre, paving the way for yet another bitter exchange between the two.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 1:08:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-chief-secretary-retires-as-centre-denies-extension/article37780909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY