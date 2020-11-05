2 killed, 6 injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra

Two persons were killed and six others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.
The explosion took place around 2.30 am in the factory at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town, located about 70 km from Mumbai, following which a fire broke out in the premises, he said.
Two persons including a woman died and six others were injured, the official from Khopoli police station said.
Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations, he said.
The injured were taken to a civic-run hospital in Khopoli, the official said.
Firefighting was on till early morning, he added.
