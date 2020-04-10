Maharashtra cases mount to 1,574

Maharashtra recorded a surge of over 200 new COVID-19 positive cases for the second consecutive day on Friday as the cumulative tally shot to 1,574, while the death toll rose to 110 with 13 new deaths being reported from across the State.

In a now-familiar pattern, Mumbai once again recorded the maximum deaths - 10 and the maximum cases -132, of the 210 fresh cases as the city’s tally itself exceeded 1000 cases on Friday, →standing at 1008.

One death each was reported from Pune, Vasai-Virar and Panvel, said State health authorities.

About 85% among the 13 new deaths had high-risk comorbidities like diabetes, asthma and hypertension, said officials while 188 persons have recovered and discharged so far.

The tally of positive cases in Pune district continued to rise as well with more than 35 cases being recorded across the district, taking the figure to 245 while Pune city alone exceeded 200 cases.

In fact, the number of cases in Pune city has nearly doubled over a four-day span, shooting from a 100-odd positive cases earlier this week to its current tally of 207.

The district has reported 25 deaths so far.

With this, the figure for Pune city stood at 207, Pune rural reported 12 cases while Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 26 positive cases thus far.

“52 of the 251 cases in Pune division, which comprises of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts, have already been discharged. There have been 26 deaths till now, 25 in Pune and one from Satara. 15 new cases have been recorded in Pune city on Friday,” said Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar. He said four patients were in a critical condition.

He said that given the surge in cases, active containment plans were being implemented in the city’s Bhavani Peth and Dhankavadi areas, ‘high-risk’ infection clusters from where maximum cases in the city had been reported.

He said that it was heartening to note that the repeat samples of 22 of the 26 persons who had tested positive in Sangli district in western Maharashtra had tested negative and that they had been discharged.

Four more cases were reported from Akola taking the district’s tally to 12, while two more were reported in Buldhana district, taking the district’s tally to 13 (with one death), and one positive case was reported from Ratnagiri district.

Akola and Buldhana are fast emerging as the virus hotspots in the Vidarbha and Amravati divisions respectively, while Nagpur city has reported 25 positive cases till now with one death.

“A total of 38, 927 persons have been placed under home quarantine while 4738 persons in the State have been placed in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer.