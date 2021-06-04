Maharashtra caps rates for black fungus treatment

Different rates set for rural and urban areas to ensure affordable care

Maharashtra government on Friday capped the rates of treatment for mucormycosis, more commonly known as black fungus, in private hospitals. The notification, which will be effective till July 31, 2021, has divided the State in to three strata and different rates have been announced for each to ensure a balance between rural and urban areas.

The State has been divided in to A, B and C classes. Class A includes, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Pune, Nagpur (Nagpur municipal Corporation, Digdoh and Wadi). Class B includes Nasik, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded and Sangli while class C includes rest of the area.

The maximum hospital charges for ward and isolation are fixed at ₹4,000 and ₹3,000 for class A and B, respectively and ₹2,400 for class C. Charges for ICU without ventilator have been fixed at ₹7,500 and ₹5,500 for class A and B while ₹4,500 is a maximum limit for class C. Charges for ICU with ventilator are ₹9,000 and ₹6,700 for class A and B respectively and ₹5,400 for class C.

The rates include monitoring and investigations like CBC, urine routine, HIV Spot, Anti-HCV, Hbs Ag, Serum Creatinine, USG, 2D ECHO, X Ray, ECG, Drugs, Oxygen charges. Consultation charges of physician/intensivist, bed charges, nursing charges, meals, procedures like Ryles tube insertion, urinary tract catheterisation and blood Products.

It does not include, PPE- (Hospitals can charge ₹600/- maximum) per patient per day for stay in ward and ₹1,200 /- maximum per patient per day for stay in ICU. Any charge more than this towards PPE needs to be justified. Interventional procedures like but not limited to Central Line insertion, Chemoport Insertion, bronchoscopic procedures, biopsies, ascetic/ pleural tapping, etc. High end drugs like immunoglobulins, Meropenem, Parenteral Nutrition, Remdesivir, Flavipiravir, Anti-fungals, Tocilizumab, etc. High end investigations like CT scan, MRI, PET scan and visit by a Specialist.

In case of surgeries, the government has capped the maximum cost at ₹1 lakh in class A while that in class B and C is capped at ₹75,000 and ₹60,000 respectively.

The hospitals require to give pre-audited bill to the patient and if found that extra charges have been levied then excess amount shall be reimbursed to the patient. Respective District Collectors and Municipal Commissioner shall appoint auditors in such hospitals/facilities to ensure issuance of pre-audited bills to each and every patient and its relatives.