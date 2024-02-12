GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Cabinet to visit Ayodhya temple soon: Fadnavis 

February 12, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Mumbai:

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that State Cabinet Ministers will soon visit Ayodhya, where the consecration of the Ram Temple occurred on January 22.

While he did not disclose further details, he expressed confidence in finding amicable solutions to temple disputes in Kashi and Mathura, stating adherence to legal frameworks, akin to the resolution of the Ayodhya matter following a Supreme Court verdict.

Mr. Fadnavis, attending the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Pune with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, affirmed the sanctity of Mathura, Kashi, and Ayodhya and expressed optimism for resolving the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura, mirroring the harmonious construction of the Ram Temple.

He also noted positive developments, such as the new corridor in Kashi Vishwanath, granting permission for worship, and creating a conducive environment in compliance with the law.

