Maharashtra Cabinet okays 22 amendments GST Act

The Maharastra Cabinet on Saturday approved several amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2019, to bring uniformity with the central law. As many as 22 amendments approved are in line with the changes to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act carried out on August 1, 2019, officials said.

The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Consolidated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, have already been amended. “Accordingly, Maharashtra had to make similar amendments to the State Goods and Services Tax Act,” said an official.

The new amendments include the proposals for mutual schemes for taxpayers, setting up a national appellate authority for advance ruling, facilitating process for taxpayers and solving their problems, formulating simple laws and technical corrections, among others. The Central Goods and Services Tax as well as the State Goods and Services Tax are double levied in the State. “There was a need for uniformity in both the laws, since double taxation (CGST and SGST) is taking place on the same transaction here,” said an official of the government.

Meanwhile, in a minor rearrangement of portfolios Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allotted Water Resources to Jayant Patil, and Food and Civil Supplies, and Minority Development and Welfare ministries to Chhagan Bhujbal (both from NCP).