Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will take place on Dec. 30, says Saamna

Putting an end to speculation, it has now been announced that Maharashtra government Cabinet expansion would take place on December 30 at 1 p.m. The information was shared in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday.

Six Ministers, two from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) each, had taken oath along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in November. They were only recently allocated portfolios and even then it was announced that final allocation would be decided later.

During the recent legislative Assembly session, NCP leaders had said that the Cabinet expansion would happen soon after the session was over, that is, after December 21. There was intense speculation on Monday of a possible expansion on Tuesday. Mr. Thackeray also held a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday but sources said Congress had still not finalised names.

After this hectic activity, Saamna on Tuesday made it clear that the expansion would now take place on December 30. In a short, front page article, it said that both the Sena and the NCP would have 13 new Ministers each, including 10 Cabinet Ministers and three junior Ministers. The Congress will have 10 Ministers in the Cabinet.

“The Shiv Sena and the NCP’s lists are ready. Since the Congress has not finalised its names yet, the Cabinet expansion is slightly delayed. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to finalise names in a day or two,” said the article.