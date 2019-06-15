Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today, 12 ministers likely to join team Fadnavis

The much-anticipated expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet will take place on Sunday with 12 cabinet and ministers of state likely to be sworn in.

While confirming this Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added a word of caution and said a final meeting was pending with Shiv Sena to formalise last- minute names. “Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow (Sunday). We have had one round of meeting with the allies on Friday and a final meeting will take place today,” he said after meeting Union Ministers at New Delhi on Saturday. This was later confirmed by the Governor, who will host the swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m.

According to sources BJP ministers likely to be sworn in include former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil; Parinay Fuke, MLA from Bhandara-Gondia; Atul Moreshwar Save, MLA from Aurangabad east; Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar; former cabinet minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar; Vidarbha legislators Dr. Sanjay Kute and Dr. Anil Bonde; Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade, MLA from Maval; and, Sangli MLA Suresh Dagadu Khade.

Avinash Mahtekar (RPI) is also in contention. Government source told The Hindu that Shiv Sena is likely to get one cabinet and one MoS post with MLA from Yavatmal, Tanaji Sawant, being one of the two to be inducted.

With Assembly elections due by October, the expansion will give the government much-needed impetus, leaders said. Party sources said the BJP names were cleared at a meeting of the Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra core group chaired by party president Amit Shah on June 9 in New Delhi. Mr. Fadnavis held meetings with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to finalise the alliance candidates, and handed over a list to Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Friday.