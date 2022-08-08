Other States

Maharashtra cabinet expansion to take place on August 9

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai: August 08, 2022 17:35 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 17:35 IST

The much awaited expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place on Tuesday, a senior state BJP leader said.

Shiv Sena MLA Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on June 30 after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion in the Sena ranks.

The duo had been functioning as a two-member cabinet since then, inviting criticism from opposition leaders.

“The cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet,” a senior BJP leader told PTI on Monday.

