Maharashtra cabinet expansion stalls over power play between allies

July 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MUMBAI/PUNE

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet continues to be shrouded in suspense, more than ten days after Ajit Pawar, a rebel leader from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took oath as the deputy Chief Minister.

According to highly placed sources in the government, the delay primarily stems from an ongoing deadlock between the ruling allies: the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the rebel NCP faction. Mr. Pawar was insisting on plum portfolios — including Irrigation, Energy, Rural Development, Finance, and Excise, among others — for himself and eight of his NCP ministers, while the Chief Minister, Mr. Shinde, and his BJP deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, reiterated their stance of not giving away certain portfolios, they said.

Seeking HM’s intervention

“Their repeated meetings, including the recent one which lasted till late at night at Varsha Bungalow — the official residence of the Chief Minister — did not yield any result, as the three of them were not on the same page. Mr. Ajit Pawar is very particular about getting Irrigation portfolio for himself and other key portfolios for senior leaders of his faction, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Hasan Mushrif,” a Shiv Sena leader said.

That meeting lasted till 2:30 a.m on Tuesday, and since there was no progress, Mr. Ajit Pawar went to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to ask him to mediate and accommodate his Ministers with key portfolios. After returning on Thursday, Mr. Ajit Pawar met Mr. Fadnavis amid speculation about the allocation of portfolios.

“Since he was not happy with the portfolios offered to his Ministers, Mr. Ajit Pawar went to Delhi on Wednesday night to meet Mr. Shah before the expansion of the cabinet which is likely to take place anytime this week. Our party Ministers are seniors, so naturally, we should get better portfolios,” a senior NCP leader told The Hindu.

The Shiv Sena leader quoted earlier said that Aditi Tatkare — daughter of the Ajit Pawar NCP faction’s State chief Sunil Tatkare — was likely to get the Woman and Child Welfare portfolio, since she is the only woman Minister in the current cabinet.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to start on July 17, and Mr. Ajit Pawar wants the cabinet reshuffle and expansion to take place before that. However, the BJP leaders are hesitant to grant NCP control over key Ministries, and several Shiv Sena leaders are eager to get their due ‘promotion’ in the government.

‘Blot on Maharashtra’

Slamming the scramble for power and portfolios on the part of the three ruling parties, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and the imposition of President’s rule in the State.

Mr. Patole said that the ruling BJP had cast a blot on Maharashtra and its progressive ideals. “There is intense wrangling on between the three parties as to who gets plum portfolios. The public has been thrown to the winds. No one cares a jot about farmer suicides or compensation for the tillers. The public is being looted by the ruling leadership… There is an atmosphere like Ali Baba and the 40 thieves in Maharashtra… The government is so unstable that one fears if it will fall,” said Mr. Patole, adding that the Congress would submit a memorandum to the Governor on the administration coming to a standstill owing to the tussle over portfolio allocation.

‘Unease in Congress’

BJP State chief Chandrashekar Bawakule hit back, claiming that Mr. Patole was worried about the “uneasiness” brewing within the Congress’ State unit.

“Nana Patole is scared of the uneasiness within the Maharashtra Congress… He is worried that a certain section within the Congress could be thinking of joining the BJP. That section knows that they will not be in power again. So, Patole is concerned if this group begins thinking differently in the future. Hence, he is making such statements,” Mr. Bawankule said.

The BJP’s State chief expressed confidence that the three ruling allies would win 80% of the 288 Assembly seats in 2024 and that the ‘Mahayuti’ combined would gain 200 seats.