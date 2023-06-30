HamberMenu
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion in July, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

‘Maharashta CM Eknath Shinde will decide on the expansion,’ says Deputy CM Fadnavis.

June 30, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (let) and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge, in Mumbai recently.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (let) and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge, in Mumbai recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra would take place in July, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed on Friday, June 30, 2023, a year after the Sena-BJP government came to power.

In one of the biggest political surprises in the history of Maharashtra politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party, a year ago, announced that it will support rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the new Chief Minister

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will decide on the expansion,” Mr Fadnavis said.

When Mr. Shinde took over as the 20th Chief Minister of the western State after toppling the now Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June last year, 20 Ministers (10 from Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 10 from the BJP, including the CM and his deputy) were inducted into the Cabinet. According to the rule book, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly which has 288 members, can have a maximum of 43 members in the Council of Ministers.

