Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was once again sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday.

As many as 25 Cabinet ministers and 10 Ministers of State took oath as part of the first cabinet expansion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered the oath of office to Mr. Pawar and other minister at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

Mr. Pawar became a Cabinet Minister for the first time in 1999 and was given charge of the Irrigation portfolio then. He was also Pune's Guardian Minister between 2004 and 2014.

Mr. Pawar was earlier sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister along with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister on November 23. However, he had, in a surprising turn of events, resigned from the government in less than 80 hours, resulting in the fall of the BJP-led government.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, former Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Dilip Walse Patil, NCP leaders Dhananjay Munde and Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh were among those who took oath on Monday.

The Cabinet has two women ministers — Varsha Gaikwad and Yashomati Thakur of Congress. Aditi Tatkare was sworn in as a Minister of State.