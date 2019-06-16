Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: 13 new ministers inducted

In a third expansion of his Cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inducted eight Cabinet Ministers and five Ministers of State.

Former leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Jaydutta Kshirsagar were among those sworn-in as Cabinet Ministers.

Mr. Kshirsagar has been Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) minister during the Congress-NCP government in the State in 2009-2014.

The Republic Party of India (A) leader Avinash Mahatekar was sworn-in as a MoS. Though all three are currently not members of any House of the Maharashtra legislature, they can hold the ministerial portfolio for six months. With Assembly elections due before October, their stint as ministers will be a short one.

Among others inducted as Cabinet Ministers were the BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, Suresh Khade, Dr. Sanjay Kute, Dr. Anil Bonde and Ashok Uike. Tanaji Sawant was the only member from Shiv Sena to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister.

BJP’s Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade, Parinay Phuke and Atul Save were also inducted as junior ministers.