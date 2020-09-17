Maharashtra Cabinet clears insurance scheme for accident victims

Mumbai

17 September 2020 00:13 IST

The scheme will provide crucial aid in golden hour to victims of road accident

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to implement late Balasaheb Thackeray Road Accident Insurance scheme to provide medical and financial aid to victims during the golden hour. Initial expenditure of up to ₹30,000 will be borne by the State for 74 enlisted medical procedures, as per the scheme.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the State Health Assurance Society will make finances available to implement the scheme which will then choose the insurance companies. “Any road accident victim in Maharashtra, irrespective of domicile or nationality, will benefit from the scheme which will make medical and financial aid available to them,” he said. On an average, he added, around 40,000 people get injured and 13,000 die in road accidents.

“The nearest hospitals will treat patients under this scheme for initial 72 hours for which up to ₹30,000 will be paid. These treatments include costs for ICU, orthopaedic, stay in hospital, and meals. The scheme does not include industrial, domestic or railway accidents.”

Police recruitment

The Cabinet also decided to undertake one of the biggest recruitments of 12,528 police constables. “The Supreme Court has stayed reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward community in State recruitment process. The government has instructed the Home Department to move ahead in consultation with Social Justice and General Administration Departments,” said an official from the Home Department.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “This decision will be a big boost to thousands of unemployed young men and women.” The recruitments will cover 5,297 posts from 2019, 6,726 posts from 2020, and 505 posts for the newly formed Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.