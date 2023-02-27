ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra bypolls | Case against BJP candidate Rasane for violating poll code

February 27, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Pune

NCP leader Rupali Thombare filed a police complaint against BJP’s Hemant Rasane for alleged breach of the model code of conduct and demanded action against him

PTI

Hemant Rasane, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll. Photo: Twitter/@HemantNRasane

Police have registered a case against Hemant Rasane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll in Maharashtra’s Pune district, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said on February 27.

Bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats, necessitated due to the death of their respective BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, were held on Feb. 26.

ALSO READ
Maharashtra Assembly bypolls: Despite high-decibel campaigning, Kasba, Chinchwad witness low voter turnout

Mr. Rasane, who cast his vote at Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya in Kasba area of Pune city, was seen sporting a neckwear bearing his party symbol at the polling station.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare filed a police complaint against Mr. Rasane for alleged breach of the model code of conduct and demanded action against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An official from Vishrambaug police station said the Assistant Returning Officer for the bypoll also filed a complaint against Mr. Rasane, based on which a case was registered against him.

A probe is on into the case, the official said.

In the Kasba seat, Mr. Rasane contested against Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar, who was supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US