HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra bypolls | Case against BJP candidate Rasane for violating poll code

NCP leader Rupali Thombare filed a police complaint against BJP’s Hemant Rasane for alleged breach of the model code of conduct and demanded action against him

February 27, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Hemant Rasane, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll. Photo: Twitter/@HemantNRasane

Hemant Rasane, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll. Photo: Twitter/@HemantNRasane

Police have registered a case against Hemant Rasane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll in Maharashtra’s Pune district, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said on February 27.

Bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats, necessitated due to the death of their respective BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, were held on Feb. 26.

ALSO READ
Maharashtra Assembly bypolls: Despite high-decibel campaigning, Kasba, Chinchwad witness low voter turnout

Mr. Rasane, who cast his vote at Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya in Kasba area of Pune city, was seen sporting a neckwear bearing his party symbol at the polling station.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare filed a police complaint against Mr. Rasane for alleged breach of the model code of conduct and demanded action against him.

An official from Vishrambaug police station said the Assistant Returning Officer for the bypoll also filed a complaint against Mr. Rasane, based on which a case was registered against him.

A probe is on into the case, the official said.

In the Kasba seat, Mr. Rasane contested against Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar, who was supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.