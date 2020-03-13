Maharashtra Budget session to end on March 20

Mumbai

13 March 2020 01:44 IST

14 coronavirus cases confirmed in State; former CM seeks help for those stranded in Italy

The rising number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the State, and the situation emerging from it has led to the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly being curtailed by a week.

With both Houses approving the proposal for curtailment, the session, which was to go on till March 20, will now end on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab tabled the proposal to adjourn the session on Saturday, after approval to the budgetary grants and demands raised by government departments. “Because of the session, the official machinery is in Mumbai. It is imperative that all go back to their respective areas to lend a helping hand in the measures to contain the spread of the virus,” said Assembly speaker Nana Patole.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed 12 positive cases in Maharashtra, of whom nine are in Pune while Mumbai and Nagpur have two and one cases respectively.

Mr. Tope said none of the patients were critical, but showing only mild symptoms. He also appealed to the people to not wear masks as their disposal would create further problems.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a video conference with all district collectors, civic commissioners, zilla parishad CEOs, and district civil surgeons. Directions have been issued to keep all travellers from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany to remain in isolation for 15 days after arrival. “District collectors have been asked to set up quarantine facilities for travellers from seven countries. A separate control room will have to be set up as also an isolation ward at every hospital,” said Principal Secretary, Health, Dr. Pradeep Vyas.

‘SOS from Italy’

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday claimed that 102 Indians were stranded in Italy.

Mr. Chavan said they have sent an SOS for evacuation to the Indian government, and asked Mr. Thackeray to come up with an evacuation plan in consultation with the Union government.

“Two of those stranded are from Mumbai, and 44 are from Kolhapur and Sangli districts,” Mr. Chavan said in Assembly. He also sought that Maharashtra set up a dedicated coordination cell to help those who are stuck in a virus-hit foreign country get in touch with government authorities.

Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) supported Mr. Chavan’s demand for such a cell. He claimed that four people from his Kandivali (East) constituency were also stranded.