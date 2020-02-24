Other States

Maharashtra Budget session: Council adjourned after 13 minutes

Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ramraje Nimbalkar. File

Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ramraje Nimbalkar. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Amid sloganeering by BJP legislators, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tabled papers of bills and amendments after which the House was adjourned by the chair

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned 13 minutes after it started on Monday as BJP MLCs objected to chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar’s decision to not accept an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

Amid sloganeering by BJP legislators, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tabled papers of bills and amendments after which the House was adjourned by the chair.

Mr. Darekar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers but it was rejected by Mr. Nimbalkar.

This led to protests by senior BJP MLCs Bhai Girkar and Sujitsinh Thakur among others.

Mr. Nimbalkar then asked deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to table documents of amendment bills and supplementary demands, and adjourned the House for the day.

