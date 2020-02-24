Maharashtra Budget session: Council adjourned after 13 minutes

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned 13 minutes after it started on Monday as BJP MLCs objected to chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar’s decision to not accept an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.
Amid sloganeering by BJP legislators, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tabled papers of bills and amendments after which the House was adjourned by the chair.
Mr. Darekar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers but it was rejected by Mr. Nimbalkar.
This led to protests by senior BJP MLCs Bhai Girkar and Sujitsinh Thakur among others.
Mr. Nimbalkar then asked deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to table documents of amendment bills and supplementary demands, and adjourned the House for the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.