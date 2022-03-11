Other States

Maharashtra Budget proposes reduction in VAT on CNG to 3% from 13.5%

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the State Budget in the Assembly. File

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the State Budget in the Assembly. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In a relief for consumers of domestic piped CNG as well as vehicle owners, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas from 13.5% to 3%.

Mr. Pawar, who presented the State Budget in the Assembly, said this reduction will cause a revenue loss of ₹800 crore annually.

Natural gas is “environment-friendly" and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the State Finance Minister said.


