Maharashtra: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance leads

Election staff members counting votes at a counting centre in Mumbai.

The Congress-NCP alliance leads in 16 seats and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led in one constituency as per early counting trends.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was leading in at least 31 constituencies in Maharashtra and the Congress-NCP in 16 while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led in one constituency as per early counting trends on Thursday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari led in Nagpur, BJP State president Raosaheb Danve-Patil in Jalna, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan in Nanded, Supriya Sule-Pawar in Baramati and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti in Hatkanangale.

Earlier, counting of votes started in Mumbai and Maharashtra amid tight security for 48 Lok Sabha seats, officials said.

In Mumbai, the prominent candidates in the fray are: BJP’s Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan, Manoj Kotak; Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar, Rahul Shewale, Arvind Sawant; Congress’ Milind M. Deora, Sanjay Nirupam, Eknath Gaekwad, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar; and Nationalist Congress Party’s Sanjay Dina Patil.

Maharashtra
