Maharashtra BJP leaders to meet on Sunday to discuss poll preparations

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will gather in the city on Sunday to discuss poll preparations for the Assembly elections. The BJP’s national working president J.P. Nadda arrived in the city on Saturday afternoon and was received at the airport by Cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Girish Mahajan. This is Mr. Nadda’s first visit to Mumbai after taking over as the interim president of the party. He will chair a party meeting and address the joint meeting of BJP State core group, State unit office-bearers, morcha presidents, district and city presidents, and general secretaries on Sunday, according to party sources.

Earlier, a welcome ceremony was organised for Mr. Nadda, in which he paid a tributes at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outside the international airport in Vile Parle. “Organised a Swagat Samarambh of our Working President @JPNadda ji at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, #Mumbai wherein he was welcomed by senior BJP leaders including Hon CM,’’ Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani tweeted.

In the evening, Mr. Nadda held preliminary talks with senior State leaders including Prakash Javadekar, Chandrakant Patil and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.