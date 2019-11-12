Maharashtra | BJP decides to keep doors open for Sena

Following Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recommendation to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra, the BJP’s core committee held an urgent meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the way forward.

While the party’s head offices at Nariman Point bore a deserted look, a senior BJP leader said the party was keeping open the option of talks with the Shiv Sena in case the latter wanted to continue with the grand alliance.

“The doors for talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena are never closed, though one of their Ministers have resigned at the Centre. As far we are concerned, the door for talks are open,” a senior BJP Minister said.

Former Chief Minister and BJP’s legislative head in the State Devendra Fadnavis said it was unfortunate that despite a clear mandate for the alliance, a government could not be formed in the State. “It is unfortunate that the Governor had to impose President’s Rule. We hope the State gets a stable government very soon,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar later visited Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital where he is recovering from a surgery. However, BJP leaders denied speculation that the visit had anything to do with government formation. “The BJP leaders were visiting Raut to only check on his health. We all know him (Raut) on a personal level and so were wishing him speedy recovery,” said a senior BJP leader.

BJP leader Narayan Rane said the party was hopeful of forming a government.

“We do not think the Shiv Sena can go in alliance with the Congress and the NCP in the long run. We are still making all efforts to have our government installed in the future,” Mr. Rane said.

“This will have an impact on the poor of the State as we go through tough times ahead," he said