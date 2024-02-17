Maharashtra Backward Class Commission submits Maratha survey report to Shinde; special session on Feb. 20 to address demands

February 17, 2024 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - MUMBAI

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a comprehensive survey report, covering nearly 2.5 crore families, outlining the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The report presented to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by the chairperson of the commission, Justice (retd.) Sunil Shukre, would be discussed in the upcoming State cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Special session

This data-backed report will aid in the formulation of a law to ensure reservations for the Maratha community, with a special Assembly session announced on February 20 for discussions on their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the effort of the panel, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the data-driven approach to address the community’s concerns without affecting existing reservations for other groups. He said that the government is committed to providing reservation to the Marathas.

The survey, initiated on January 23 and executed with the assistance of 3.5 to 4 lakh State government personnel, involved comprehensive data gathering facilitated by modern technology aimed to assess the socio-economic landscape, educational disparities, and employment conditions within the Maratha community.

Citizens’ cooperation

Mr. Shinde also acknowledged the cooperation received from citizens who provided essential information during the door-to-door survey. The engagement of several government officials, including district authorities and municipal commissioners, was crucial in ensuring the success of this swift and comprehensive survey, he said.

Further, he recognised the challenges faced by the community and assured that the government is optimistic about fulfilling the Maratha reservation aspirations.

In light of pro-quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s ongoing indefinite hunger strike at his native place in Jalna district, the Chief Minister urged him to conclude his protest and reiterated the government’s positive stance toward addressing the community’s demands.

“The government is positive about the reservation, and a special Assembly session is being held in February 20. So, I request Mr. Jarange-Patil to call off his hunger strike,” Mr. Shinde said.

On January 27, the State government acceded to his demands regarding the Maratha reservation issue and said the community would be entitled to all benefits enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) until their reservation is officially secured.

A notification was issued recognising all blood relatives of Maratha community members with identified Kunbi caste records as Kunbis.

Important document

One notable amendment in the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012, is the inclusion of the term ‘Sage-soyare’ in the definition section.

The term ‘Sage-soyare’ encompasses relatives of the applicant’s father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and earlier generations, formed through marriages within the same castes, including relations formed through marriages within the same caste.

However, Mr. Shinde’s cabinet colleague and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, had called the move a “backdoor entry” for Marathas into the OBC segment and had dubbed the notification as superficial and an eyewash. He said he is not against reservation for Marathas, but they shouldn’t encroach on their share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT