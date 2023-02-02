Maharashtra ATS files chargesheet against five arrested PFI members

February 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Thursday filed its chargesheet against five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India who were arrested after raids in September last year for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities and waging war against the nation.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge A.M. Patil.

The five have been charged under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code for various offences, including promoting enmity among different groups and conspiring to commit offences against the State.

More than 100 functionaries of the radical Islamist group were arrested in nationwide raids in several States, including Maharashtra, in September last year.

Subsequently, the PFI was banned by the Central government through a notification issued on September 27, in which it said the outfit and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country.