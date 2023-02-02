ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra ATS files chargesheet against five arrested PFI members

February 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The five have been charged under provisions of the UAPA and IPC for various offences, including promoting enmity among different groupS

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Thursday filed its chargesheet against five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India who were arrested after raids in September last year for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities and waging war against the nation.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge A.M. Patil.

The five have been charged under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code for various offences, including promoting enmity among different groups and conspiring to commit offences against the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Devendra Fadnavis calls PFI a ‘silent killer’, says will work towards shutting down outfit in Maharashtra

More than 100 functionaries of the radical Islamist group were arrested in nationwide raids in several States, including Maharashtra, in September last year.

Subsequently, the PFI was banned by the Central government through a notification issued on September 27, in which it said the outfit and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US