HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra ATS files chargesheet against five arrested PFI members

The five have been charged under provisions of the UAPA and IPC for various offences, including promoting enmity among different groupS

February 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Thursday filed its chargesheet against five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India who were arrested after raids in September last year for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities and waging war against the nation.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge A.M. Patil.

The five have been charged under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code for various offences, including promoting enmity among different groups and conspiring to commit offences against the State.

Also read: Devendra Fadnavis calls PFI a ‘silent killer’, says will work towards shutting down outfit in Maharashtra

More than 100 functionaries of the radical Islamist group were arrested in nationwide raids in several States, including Maharashtra, in September last year.

Subsequently, the PFI was banned by the Central government through a notification issued on September 27, in which it said the outfit and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / terrorism (crime) / crime, law and justice / law enforcement / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.