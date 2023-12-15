ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra ATS arrests eight Bangladeshi men from Pune for illegal stay in India

December 15, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Pune

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of ATS and Pune police on Monday last raided the residence of the suspects and arrested them

ANI

In a joint operation by the Pune unit of Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and Pune Rural police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from a Narayangaon town of Pune district for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of ATS and Pune police on Monday last raided the residence of the suspects and arrested them.

According to officials, Mehbul Nazroon Sheikh, Rana Jamaat Ali Mandal, Gafur Rajewali Sheikh, Alamgir Jamaat Ali Mandal, Shalom Mustafizur Mandal, Afzal Hamibul Khan, Kabir Muzzam Mulla Jamaat Ali Wahayat Ali Mandal were found to have entered in India without any valid travel documents or permission from the authorities at India Bangladesh border to enter India.

Prima facie they all allegedly infiltrated the country. A case under relevant sections of the Foreign National Act and Passport Act has been registered, and we are further looking into the matter, officials said.

