Maharashtra Assembly to break for two days; Congress blames it on PM Modi visit

July 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra Assembly’s Monsoon Session will witness a pause as proceedings will not be conducted for two consecutive days, July 31 and August 1.

The decision has been met with criticism from the Opposition, which claims it is influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Pune on August 1.

“The intention behind the government’s decision to give this break is not very clear. The government is unable to give a concrete answer as to what kind of emergency has caused it to suspend the sessions for two days,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said. “Questions are being asked if this break has been announced as their ‘master’ from Delhi is coming to Pune to attend a programme,” he said.

He said there are many questions concerning the people of the State that the government needs to answer. To raise those questions, the Congress has consistently demanded that the session be held full-time and according to schedule.

“Natural disasters are being reported from across the State, farmers are distressed and the common man is facing several problems, but this government is not worried about them but more concerned about the ‘master’ from Delhi. This government can’t hear or see the public’s problems,” he said.

