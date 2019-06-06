Maharashtra Assembly polls: No hitch in Shiv Sena-BJP seat-sharing, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP is strong as ever and seat-sharing arrangements for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections had been decided by the two parties, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

“We [BJP and Sena] have satisfactorily sorted out the seat-sharing arrangements. The media need not worry about it at this moment. They will come to know at the right time. All the parties in the BJP-Sena Mahayuti (alliance) will be satisfactorily accommodated in the seat-sharing arrangement,” he said.

The Sena’s demand for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha ought not to be construed as “disgruntlement” on its part. “The Sena does not believe in doing anything by sly means…Expressing a wish or demanding something by rights [Deputy Speaker’s post] does not mean that we are upset with the BJP. We have made this alliance [with the BJP] on the principles of Hindutva, not for the sake of merely securing two or four Union Cabinet berths,” he said.

Rebuking the Opposition, Mr. Thackeray said he had no wish to participate in “the disappointment of those hoping for a rift” within the Mahayuti.

Quashing suggestions of any disaffection with the BJP, he said, “Now that everything between the two parties is going fine, we will ensure that this alliance remains firm.”

Satisfied with single berth in Union Cabinet

Mr. Thackeray emphasised that he was satisfied with the Sena being given a single berth in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Sena’s Arvind Sawant is the lone MP to be given the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Ministry portfolio.

When asked whether he would be touring the drought-hit areas in the State, Mr. Thackeray said the term ‘drought tour’ was a misnomer.

“Let us hope that this drought is on its last legs… Our [BJP-Sena] government’s aim has not been to provide empty succor to the afflicted but to ensure that the farmers and locals are well provided in terms of fodder and food. I think the government has done its best to ameliorate the plight of the drought-hit people,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray announced that he, along with son, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, planned to visit and review the situation in the affected areas in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha this Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Sena president received a rousing welcome by local Shiv Sainiks as he landed in Kolhapur.

Mr. Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and Mr. Aditya Thackeray prayed at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur along with the party’s 16 of the 18 newly-elected MPs. Also present was senior BJP leader and State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

“It was the late Balasaheb’s [Bal Thackeray] dream that the MP from Kolhapur should be from the Shiv Sena. Today, the people of Kolhapur have helped realise that dream by electing Sena MPs from both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the district and I am grateful to them,” said Mr. Uddhav Thackeray.