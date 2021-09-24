Maharashtra announces reopening of schools from October 4

In rural areas, classes from standard V to XII while in urban areas classes from standard VIII to XII will begin from October 4

Maharashtra government on Friday announced the decision to reopen the schools from October 4. The decision was taken following clearance to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from Chief Minister Office, state’s Pediatric taskforce on COVID-19 and Health department, said School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“We had issued directions to restart schools earlier. But there was then the fear of third wave. The SOPs prepared by the department were discussed in meetings with the taskforce along with experts in education field. We all were unanimous on resuming classes. But we decided to come out with more comprehensive SOPs for the safety of students,” said Ms Gaikwad.

The Minister said that in rural areas, classes from standard V to XII while in urban areas classes from standard VIII to XII will begin from October 4. The decision is not applicable for residential schools.

“Safety of our students is the priority. Based on that we have issued guidelines under which parents’ approval is must for students to join the classes in school, neither the attendance nor exams will be mandatory, if necessary option of calling students on alternate days can be tried, sanitation and physical distancing should be maintained,” she said.

Ms Gaikwad said that vaccination of teaching as well as non-teaching staff is a priority and schools as well district collectors in rural areas while municipal commissioners in corporation areas must carefully look in to it.