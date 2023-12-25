GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde tests positive for COVID-19

Minister’s office confirms he has tested positive, but the details of virus variant was not revealed

December 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUNE

Shoumojit Banerjee
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde. FILE

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde. FILE | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Amid a re-emergence of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

The Deputy Chief Minister, however, said there was no cause for panic.

“One of my cabinet colleagues, Dhananjay Munde, has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the administration is taking care in the State and necessary instructions to check its spread have been given to officials,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Pune.

While Mr. Munde’s office confirmed that the Minister had tested positive, the details of whether or not it was the new virus variant JN.1 was not disclosed.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, also speaking in Pune, said while there was no need to panic, people must be vigilant and take care against getting infected by the virus.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. CM Eknath Shinde himself has held a meeting regarding this matter. While we are capable of tackling any situation, we are hoping that there will not be any great surge in cases this time,” Mr. Fadnavis said, requesting the public to take minimum necessary precautions during year-end festivities.

