Maharashtra advises caution as COVID-19 cases surge

State mulls mask mandate as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appeals for self-discipline

A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Gateway of India in Mumbai on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

As new COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, the State is mulling over bringing back mandatory wearing of masks by citizens, and has appealed that masks be used at crowded places.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening held a meeting with the State COVID-19 Task Force to discuss the scenario. “I appeal to citizens to voluntarily observe discipline, wear mask, get vaccinated and maintain distancing,” Mr. Thackeray urged. He said there was a possibility of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it would thus be important for people to voluntarily follow guidelines.

Mr. Thackeray also directed that field COVID hospitals should be kept ready and structural audits conducted for preparedness.

India recorded 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. on Thursday, an increase of 1,123 cases from the previous day’s figure. The total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union Health Ministry said. Five deaths have been reported from Kerala, the Ministry said. Daily positivity rate is 0.84% and weekly positivity rate is 0.67%. The case fatality rate is at 1.22%.

( Inputs from PTI.)