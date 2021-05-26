Maharashtra adds nearly 25,000 new cases; 23,000 patients discharged

Shoumojit Banerjee

26 May 2021 22:48 IST

Pune, Mumbai report spike in cases

After several days of recoveries outweighing cases, Maharashtra reported 24,752 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to just 23,065 patients being discharged as the State’s active case tally marginally rose to 3,15,042.

In all, 992 deaths were added to the State’s progressive toll, of which 453 were in the last week. Of these, 323 had been recorded over the last 48 hours while 539 were added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department. The toll has now risen to 91,341.

The total cases in the State have reached 56,50,907 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 52,41,833 with the recovery rate rising to 92.51%.

Advertising

Advertising

“Of the 3,38,24,959 laboratory samples tested thus far, 56,50,907 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.71%) have returned positive with over 2.83 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate has risen to 1.62%.

Pune reported nearly 3,000 new cases as its total reached 10,06,821. As per State Health Department figures, 56 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 11,966. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 46,000 while the death toll has now exceeded 16,300.

After days of steady decline, Mumbai reported a spike of 1,352 cases to take its tally to 7,00,340 while the active count has declined to 28,074. As many as 34 fatalities took the toll in the city to 14,684.

Nagpur district continued to report low surges, recording nearly 700 cases to take the tally to 4,87,990 of whom 15,201 are active. Fourteen deaths pushed the toll to 6,474.

Cases piled up in Satara, which reported 2,056 new cases and 45 deaths, taking its total to 1,54,699 of whom 19,958 are active. Its death toll has risen to 2,869.

Kolhapur reported 29 deaths and more than 2,200 cases were reported as its toll rose to 3,228 and cases reached 1,04,575 of whom 16,962 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 25 deaths and more than 2,000 cases to take its total death toll rose to 2,866 and the total cases reached 2,45,389 of whom 13,082 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 1,200 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,82,196 of whom 13,961 are active while 20 deaths pushed its total death toll to 4,465.