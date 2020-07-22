State adds another 8,369 new COVID-19 cases; total tally crosses 3.25 lakh

A health worker screening people with smart helmet in a slum at Dahisar in Mumbai on Tuesday. Smart helmet can screen 200 people in a minute.

Pune

22 July 2020 03:59 IST

Mumbai reports 992 fresh cases, 62 deaths

Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total case count to 3,27,031. Of these, 1,32,236 are active ones. The State has recorded a daily surge of more than 8,000 cases at least seven times in the last 11 days.

With as many as 246 more deaths, the State’s fatality toll has risen to 12,276. However, the rise in cases was offset by a high number of recoveries, with 7,188 patients discharged on Tuesday, to take the cumulative recoveries to 1,82,217.

With a relatively low spike of 992 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 1,03,368, of whom only 23,704 are active though. With 62 more deaths, the city’s fatality figure has risen to 5,817.

As per State Health Department figures, Pune district reported more than 2,000 new cases and a record 56 deaths as its total cases went up to 59,745 while its death toll reached 1,457.

While State health authorities placed Pune’s active cases at 36,810, the district administration said there was a data discrepancy and that the number of active cases stands just over 18,500, with more than 34,000 recoveries.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 55.72% while the case fatality is 3.75%.

While cases continued to rise in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane recorded its lowest spike in days — reporting just 445 new cases as compared to its average daily surge of 600 cases. The district’s total cases have now crossed the 28,000 mark.

After recording an average 450 cases per day in the last fortnight, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 304 new cases, taking its total number of cases to 18,981.

Navi Mumbai recorded 268 new cases, taking its total cases to 13,475. Mira- Bhayander reported 176, while Vasai-Virar reported 233 fresh cases as their total tallies reached 7,440 and 10,003, respectively.

Raigad district reported 183 fresh cases as its total cases touched 6,590. With four fatalities, the district’s death toll has reached 118.

Nashik district — a virus hotbed in north Maharashtra — reported a spike of 337 fresh cases to take its total tally to 10,255, of whom 4,221 are active. With seven deaths, the district’s death toll has reached 376.

“Till date, of a total 16,40,644 laboratory samples, 3,27,031 (19.93%) have been tested positive with nearly 40,000 samples across the State tested on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He further said presently, 7,79,676 people across the State are in home quarantine and 45,077 are in institutional quarantine.