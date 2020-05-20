Coronavirus | Maharashtra adds 2,250 COVID-19 cases in a day

PUNE

20 May 2020 22:26 IST

Mumbai breaches 24,000-case mark

Maharashtra reported yet another surge of more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The State recorded 2,250 new cases, taking the tally to 39,297, while 63 fatalities saw the death toll rise to 1,390.

This is the second-highest case surge reported after the spike of 2,347 cases reported on May 17. Of the total cases, 27,581 are active, said State Health Department officials. As many as 679 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharged till date to 10,318.

Mumbai city recorded a staggering 1,372 of the new cases to breach the 24,000-case mark as its total case tally soared to 24,118.

As per figures, 41 of the fatalities were reported from Mumbai as the city’s death toll shot to 841, while 15 deaths were reported from Pune district (including two from Pimpri-Chinchwad) to take its death toll to 226. However, as per Pune district authorities, the toll till Wednesday evening had risen to 229, with eight deaths during the day.

Three more fatalities were reported from Navi Mumbai to take its total death toll to 27, while two deaths each were reported from Solapur, Aurangabad and Ulhasnagar.

“About 74% of the deaths on Wednesday had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, as per the State health department figures, has risen to 4,477, with the district reporting more than 150 new cases.

Besides Mumbai, Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported a massive surge of 140 new cases as the district’s tally soared to 2,309, while Navi Mumbai recorded a big spike of 89 new cases as its total tally reached 1,593 cases.

While Vasai-Virar and Raigad saw an increase in cases reporting 11 and 15 new cases respectively, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, as per health department figures, saw a decrease in cases — from 331 on May 19 to 317 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Malegaon city in Nashik district, a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 27 new cases to take its tally to 681, even as the district’s tally rose to 868.

Till date, 3,07,072 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,67,775 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 39,297 have tested positive.

Dr. Awate said there were 1,849 active containment zones.

“Presently, 4,04,692 people across the State were in home quarantine and 26,752 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.