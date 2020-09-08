Maharashtra adds 16,500 new COVID-19 cases

Pune

08 September 2020 00:23 IST

Tally crosses 9.20 lakh; 1,788 cases in Mumbai; 423 deaths take fatalities to 27,027

Maharashtra reported 16,429 COVID-19 cases on Monday to take its total case tally to 9,23,641. A high fatality surge of 423 deaths pushed the death toll to 27,027.

The number of active cases stands at 2,36,934. As many as 14,922 patients were discharged on Monday to take the total recoveries till date to 6,59,322.

Of the 423 deaths, 217 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 96 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 110 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

“Of a total 47,05,932 laboratory samples tested thus far, 9,23,641 (19.63%) have returned positive with nearly 58,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stood at 71.38%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had now marginally reduced to 2.93%.

Mumbai reported 1,788 cases to take its total case tally to 1,57,410 of whom 24,150 are active cases. With 31 deaths the city’s toll now stands at 7,900.

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 2,03,468. The district reported 41 deaths to take its total death toll to 4,470. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district stood just below 35,000 with the district’s recovery rate above 80%.

However, Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a record-high surge of 152 deaths. At least 79 of these occurred in the last few months and had only just been added to the tally, according to the authorities. The district’s total death toll has now shot to 1,052.

The district also reported another spike of 1,383 new cases taking the district’s total case tally to 39,471, of whom 17,088 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported 1,260 new cases, taking its total tally to 28,218 of whom 9,272 are active while 18 new deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 796.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 632 cases, which the district’s total case tally rose to 19,233 of whom 8,146 are active. Seven deaths took the district’s death toll to 568.

Satara district reported 410 cases to take its total case tally to 19,022 of whom 7,559 are active. Seven new deaths took its cumulative death toll to 432.

Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported more than 600 fresh cases as its total tally reached 46,392 of whom 9,676 are active. With four deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 966.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 353 fresh cases and seven new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 31,867 of whom 8,080 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 935.

Latur in the Marathwada region reported 13 fatalities and more than 250 cases, taking its death toll to 323 and its total case tally to 10,278 of whom 3,770 are active ones.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 651 new cases, taking its total case tally above 50,500, while six deaths saw the count rise to 1,550.

The Panvel civic body on the other hand, reported a sharp rise of 30 deaths and 259 cases to take its total death toll to 333 and its total case tally to 14,817.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 15,17,066 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 38,349 were in institutional quarantine facilities.