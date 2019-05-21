Maharashtra a step closer to opening up data

A year after it unveiled a new public cloud policy, the Maharashtra Government has transferred 10 terabyte (tb) of data to the centres it leased from private service providers. Translating to near one-crore files and documents, about 20% of the total government data stored on government-maintained centralised data centres have now moved to warehouses maintained by cloud service providers (CSPs). Once the data from all departments has moved, access to citizens will be made available, senior officials said.

Senior officials said so far, data from the school education, social justice and revenue departments have been transferred. These include caste certificates, revenue records and details of the social justice department’s schemes. “The government’s central data centre is now working at 80% of capacity, which was not the case. When 10 tb has moved to the CSPs, the modalities of how and when people will be given access will be complete soon,” said S.V.R. Srinivas, Secretary, Information Technology. “We will have the rest of the departments transferring their full data by the end of this month,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Last year, the government empanelled five service providers to store about 1.25 lakh documents and files various State departments produced every day. The CSPs, as per the agreement, will look after the data for the next three years. The empanelment is in line with a cloud policy unveiled with the idea of giving citizens access to State data. The CSPs include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Net Magic, Control-S and M/s ESDS. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed a four-member committee under the secretary, Information Technology Department, to oversee implementation of the policy.

The policy is compliant with the Union government’s National Data Sharing and Accessibility Policy, 2012, which mandates facilitation of access to government-owned shareable data in human-readable and machine-readable forms. The CSPs will provide the government with a fully-managed data warehouse to make it simple and cost-effective to analyse data using Standarised Query Language and Business Intelligence tools. The providers will also offer services that will allow the government to analyse and present data to citizens in a better way, senior officials said.