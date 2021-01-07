Mahanga double murder | Purandeswari demands arrest of Odisha Minister Pratap Jena

She questions why no action has been taken despite his name figuring in FIR

Former Union Minister and Odisha BJP in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of State Law Minister Pratap Jena, who has been named in a police complaint as an accused in a murder case.

Ms. Purandeswari led a BJP delegation to Nrutanga village in Cuttack district to meet family members of Kulamani Baral, former Mahanga Block chairperson, who was brutally hacked to death along with his associate Dibyasingh Baral.

“The Biju Janata Dal Government in Odisha is immersed in corruption. A year ago, Bikash Jena had voiced concerns that except eligible beneficiaries all BJD leaders had been allotted Prime Minister Awas Yojna houses. He was killed. Now, Kulamani Baral and his associate have been eliminated,” she told journalists in Cuttack.

“I want to ask the government that when Dibyasingh Baral in his statement had taken the names of people including Pratap Jena, why is the Minister not being arrested? The name of Mr. Jena figures in the police FIR. Why was he let off?” asked the BJP leader.

Former Director General of Police and BJP leader Prakash Mishra said, “As of now, few persons have been arrested. Police are creating a false narrative that the deceased had records of past enmity. Dibyasingh Baral in his dying declaration had uttered the names of many people. The dying declaration should be treated with all seriousness. But, the investigating teams are not acting the way they should.”

“Police are affirming their allegiance to the political boss of the area. The transparency in police administration has been steadily deteriorating. Not only those who executed the murder but also the conspirators must be taken in custody,” said Mr. Mishra.

The BJP announced that it will on Friday besiege the office of DG (Police) over the issue.