HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahan Dal to support Bahujan Samaj Party in 2024 polls

We want to show that whomsoever the Mahan Dal supports will come second or first, says party chief Keshav Dev Maurya

June 17, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporter with the party’s symbol during a campaign in Lucknow. File photo

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporter with the party’s symbol during a campaign in Lucknow. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mahan Dal, a political party in Uttar Pradesh led by Keshav Dev Maurya and claims to have the support of some caste groups within the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) such as Mauryas, Shakyas and Kushwahas, announced its unconditional support to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2024 polls. The party took the decision after the party’s workers meet in Lucknow held on June 15.

“We are offering unconditional support to the BSP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BSP won 10 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged victorious on five. Afterwards in the 2022 Assembly polls, we stood with the SP, and it came second, way ahead of the BSP. Now in 2024, we want to show that whomsoever the Mahan Dal supports will come second or first. Hence we are offering unconditional support to the BSP,” said Mr. Maurya to reporters in Lucknow.

Mahan Dal, founded in 2008 by Mr. Maurya, is considered to enjoy support among some sections of the OBCs in eastern and central U.P., but failed to achieve any electoral success. In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls, it allied with the SP-led alliance. Some of its leaders fought the polls on the SP symbol. In the 2014 parliamentary and 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections, the Mahan Dal allied with the Congress, but failed to make any successful mark in the poll outcome.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / election / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.