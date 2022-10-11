'Mahakal Lok' corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI Ujjain
October 11, 2022 18:44 IST

A part of the corridor titled ‘Mahakal Lok’, in Ujjain. The first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.

Mr. Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 p.m.

He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Mr. Chouhan.

