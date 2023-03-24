Mahagathbandhan in Bihar stages protest over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by Gujarat court; JD(U) stays away

March 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PATNA

Bihar’s ruling mahagathbandhan or grand alliance — barring the Janata Dal (United) — staged a protest and march in the State Assembly premises and raised their voices inside the House on March 24 to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Gujarat court in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from membership of the Lok Sabha.

The principal member of the ruling alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), said that it was a “legal issue” and stayed away from the protest and march. Later, however, senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, “It [Mr. Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification] has surprised us, like others, and this has not been a welcome gesture”.

‘Vindictive politics’

The MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Left parties marched to the State Assembly hall from the main gate, raising slogans such as “ Modi hatao, desh bachao (dethrone Modi, save the country)“ while holding banners and placards.

“The sheer rapidity in conviction and disqualification from membership of Lok Sabha of our leader Rahul Gandhi is not acceptable… This smacks vindictive politics,” senior State Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra alleged.

The mahagathbandhan legislators continued their protest inside the Assembly as well, shouting the same slogans, and facing strong objections from the Opposition BJP members. Amidst the uproarious din, the Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary intervened, and asked marshals to take away banners, placards and posters from protesting legislators and continued proceedings of the House’s Question Hour.

‘Coordination problems’

When asked why the JD(U) chose to stay away from the mahagathbandhan protest in view of the party leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s prime ministerial ambitions, party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “It will be preposterous to draw a conclusion that it has anything to do with the alleged prime ministerial ambitions of our leader Nitish Kumar. I’m not sure how well the coordination among mahagathbandhan allies was over protest march on this issue.”

On Thursday as well, Congress MLAs in both the Bihar and Jharkhand Assemblies had protested Mr. Gandhi’s conviction by a Gujarat court. “The way things are unfolding, it is a threat to democracy,” Bihar Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan said. “Opposition leaders at the Centre are being hounded and harassed by Central agencies. Where are we heading?” he asked.

‘Strangled democracy’

In the Jharkhand Assembly, Congress MLAs trooped into the Well of the House on Thursday to protest Mr. Gandhi’s sentencing, shouting the slogan: “ BJP ki Hitlershahi nahi chalegi (BJP’s Hitler-like rule will not work)“.

“Is it a crime to raise one’s voice in a democracy? BJP has strangled democracy and is making an attempt to snatch the right to freedom of expression in the country, but it will not be allowed. We condemn it,” Jharkhand Congress MLA Pradip Yadav said.