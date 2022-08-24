Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Government wins trust vote in Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Grand Alliance legislators flash victory sign after the Nitish Kumar government won the trust vote in Patna on August 24, 2022.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) Government, on August 24, won the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in a motion passed by voice vote.

A total of 160 MLAs, comprising those of the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress, the HAM(S) and Left parties, voted in favour of the government, with no member voting in opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to boycott the House proceedings. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also took part in the exercise and supported the confidence motion.

At the request of former Assembly Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari ordered a headcount for the process of counting the votes of MLAs.

Some of the BJP MLAs, who had staged a walkout while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was delivering his speech, stormed the House demanding that the Deputy Speaker not waste time on a redundant headcount but take up businesses scheduled for the day and announced boycott of the proceedings.

Proceedings were, subsequently, adjourned till Friday by the Deputy Speaker who also informed the House that on August 25 nomination papers will be filed for election of a new Speaker — the post having fallen vacant upon resignation of BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sinha rejected the “no confidence move” against him and resigned from the post of House Speaker. He had a 20-month-long stint in the Chair.

Mr. Sinha who spoke for about 20 minutes, claimed that after the sudden change of government he wanted “to resign on my own” but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved and due to the opposition by majority of the legislators... “I have no criminal case against me,” he said.

Nitish recounts association with the BJP

In his speech, that lasted for about half-an-hour, Mr. Kumar made indirect references to rebellion by LJP’s Chirag Paswan, allegedly at the BJP’s behest, and attempts to cause a split in the JD(U) through his former protege R.C.P. Singh.

Mr. Kumar asserted that he had “no personal ambitions”, rejecting the BJP’s charge that his latest volte face was aimed at becoming the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition camp.

He, nonetheless, spoke of his interactions with leaders from across the country whom he has urged to stay united for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) leader also recounted his old association with the BJP and underscored the contrast between the current dispensation and the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi by name, he said “the current dispensation does little except publicity [ prachar prasar]”.

As BJP MLAs protested, he added, “Speak against me. May be this will earn you some rewards from your political bosses.”

