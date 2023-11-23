HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahadev betting app case registered in Mumbai transferred to crime branch

Considering the scope of probe into the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has transferred it to the crime branch

November 23, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations against the money laundering networks linked with the alleged Mahadev Book Online Betting APP, which led to the recovery of cash of ₹5.39 crore and a bank balance of ₹15.59 crore, on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations against the money laundering networks linked with the alleged Mahadev Book Online Betting APP, which led to the recovery of cash of ₹5.39 crore and a bank balance of ₹15.59 crore, on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

An FIR registered here pertaining to alleged illegal gambling and cyber fraud worth ₹15,000 crore linked to Mahadev betting app has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation, an official said on November 23.

Considering the scope of probe into the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has transferred it to the crime branch, he said.

The FIR was registered earlier this month at Matunga police station in Mumbai against 32 people, including the "promoter" of the app Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni and others for allegedly committing the fraud since 2019, police earlier said.

As per the FIR, the accused have defrauded people of nearly ₹15,000 crore.

ALSO READ
Amit Shah says Bhupesh Baghel insulted Lord Mahadev; attacks Chhattisgarh CM over ‘love jihad’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently claimed a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about ₹508 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Later, the BJP released a video of Shubham Soni saying he was the owner of the app and had the “proof” of paying ₹508 crore so far to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chief Minister has rejected the claim.

ALSO READ
Mahadev betting app case | Mumbai Police book Dabur group chairman, 31 others

On November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on ED’s request.

The action of banning the 22 illegal betting platforms follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh police have registered at least 75 FIRs in connection with the app and the ED has also conducted a probe into the case, the official said.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Mumbai / money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.