Maha CM Shinde-led Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrives for a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, on July 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 03, 2022 11:49 IST

Assembly Speaker election underway

Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.” The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning in Mumbai on Sunday.

The election to the post of the Assembly Speaker are currently being held on Sunday after the House proceedings began at 11.00 a.m., an official said.

