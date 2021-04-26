Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply

“It will be the responsibility of the three magistrates to monitor the availability of oxygen cylinders for 24 hours,” Deputy Commissioner Umashankar Singh said.

Magistrates were assigned to the three COVID-19 hospitals in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad to ensure a round-the-clock supply of oxygen, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken in the wake of complaints regarding oxygen shortage, he said.

Besides, the magistrates would also report about the status of the cylinders to the district control room, he said.

The magistrates have been deployed at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), Sadar Hospital, and Central Hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

The magistrates will also be responsible for the oxygen plants at the hospitals, Mr. Singh said.

The district-based fabricating industries have been directed to make oxygen cylinders available for medical needs, he said.