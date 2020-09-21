Magistrate to record statements on Sopore youth’s death

His family has termed it ‘custodial killing’ and claimed that he had no links with militants

The Magistrate, who is probing the recent death of a youth in Sopore after his arrest by police, on Sunday started the process of recording the statements.

“The public in general and close relatives of the deceased, Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar, a resident of Sidiq Colony, Sopore, along with the persons having knowledge about the case are hereby informed to record their statements about the alleged custodial death,” Muhammad Ahsaan, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), said, in a notice.

These statements will be recorded at the office of Mr. Ahsaan in Baramulla’s Sopore from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from September 22 to 26 September at the ADM’s office in Baramulla.

“The statements will be recorded verbally as well as in writing. Any added statements can be furnished electronically,” the notice said.

Dar, 23, was found dead in Sopore within 24 hours of his arrest. According to the police, Dar escaped from custody and died after hitting a stone. However, his family termed it “a custodial killing” and claimed “the youth had no links with militants.”

NC protest

National Conference president and MP, Farooq Abdullah, and Anantnag MP, Hasnain Masoodi, staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament House in New Delhi against “fake encounters and custodial killings” in Kashmir.

“The magisterial inquiries announced by the Jammu and Kashmir government into the circumstances leading to the killing of Dar of Sopore and Kaunsar Reyaz of Batamaloo are mere eyewash,” the MPs said in a statement.

The MPs demanded filing of cases. “Such incidents would not help the situation to improve and bridge the widening gap of mistrust between the government and the people,” the statement said.