Magicians exchange wizardry notes

Two hundred and fifty magicians from across the country came together on Friday, demanding that their illusionary tricks be recognised as a form of art by the government.

Jaddu Utsav, the first ever congregation of magicians was organized by the Association of Illusionists and Magicians (AIM). Besides a medical check-up for all the registered delegates and public performances by thirty magicians in junior (below 18) and senior (above 18) categories, the magicians used the occasion to interact among themselves and exchange notes about their feats.

Rafik Zitouni from Tunisia and Mark Arom Tass from Malaysia were two international magicians who were invited for the congregation. They judged a magic show that was performed by the delegates in the presence of Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar.

Atul Patil, president of AIM, said, “The purpose of this convention is to showcase hidden talent. We are trying to push the government to recognise magic under the category of art. A magician’s life does not work like magic. A lot of hard work goes behind earning a livelihood as a magician, on weekends one performs and the rest of the days go in preparing for the performances. It is high time we treat magicians as artists.”

M.Arun, vice president of AIM, said “Because there is no clarity, auditorium or hall owners do not allow us to use their facilties on weekends. Other art forms like drama or stand-up comedy are given the priority. Often we have been over-charged. If an auditorium charges Rs 10,000 for drama and dance, magicians are charged more than Rs 15,000,” he said.

Magicians gathered at the congregation said that since their work was not recognised as art, they could not even get government jobs under the cultural quota, and that they were not eligible for national awards.