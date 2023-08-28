Madurai junction train fire | 42 passengers who survived tragedy reach Lucknow

August 28, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - Lucknow

Forty-two passengers from Uttar Pradesh who survived the fire that broke out on a Rameswaram-bound train in Tamil Nadu reached Lucknow via Delhi and Chennai on August 27 and were sent home, officials said.

According to Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar, 28 persons hailing from Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow districts were flown in via Delhi, while 14 people arrived from Chennai. The Lucknow district administration arranged for them to be sent home.

He said some of these passengers were also injured in the fire that broke out inside a compartment of the train at the Madurai railway station on August 26. Nine people were killed in the incident.

Sixty-four passengers bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu had last week embarked from Lucknow on pilgrimage in a private party coach booked by a tour operator. The Southern Railway has said a gas cylinder "illegally" taken inside the coach led to the blaze.

The official said seven people are also on their way to Lucknow via Bangalore.

He said five passengers have been detained for enquiry and one is hospitalised.

Kumar added that the SP Railways (Madurai) has said a final decision on the detained passengers will be taken on Monday.