Madrasas under Waqf Board in Uttarakhand to introduce NCERT curriculum

The Waqf Board in Uttarakhand has decided to introduce the NCERT syllabus in 103 madrasas it runs across the State. The Board will also open madrasas to children of all religions. The plan will be executed from next year as part of efforts to modernise madrasa education. Introduction of smart classrooms is also being planned.

Speaking to The Hindu, Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said that students of madrasas are always considered inferior when it comes to education.

“The efforts to bring the students of madrasas in the mainstream is our priority. For that we are planning to introduce NCERT syllabus in the institutions from the next academic session. We will also try to get CBSE or Uttarakhand State Board affiliations for the madrasas in the years to come,” said Mr. Shams.

The Waqf Board — formed by the State to take care of Waqf properties — is also planning to introduce smart classrooms and uniforms in madrasas. The Board will also hire teachers to teach the NCERT curriculum in the institution that start at the nursery level.

“We will ensure that NCERT syllabus is taught till Class 12 in 103 madrasas that are currently under Waqf Board. If all goes as per plan, the same will also be replicated in 419 other registered madrasas in the State,” said Mr. Shams.

The Board will be using its own funds that it generates from religious institutions under it to hire teachers and mordernise the classrooms.

The religious education in madrasas under the Waqf Board will be imparted in the first hour of the school, that is from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. Later, the general classes for all subjects will take place. Initially, the plan will be introduced as a pilot project in seven madrasas.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister of Social Welfare and Minority Affairs Chandan Ram Das have assured all possible help to us, including funds. We will also approach the Muslim community to help the Board in the uplift of madrasas to suit modern times,” said Mr. Shams, who is planning to start the next academic session in madrasas from April as per the CBSE pattern.

The Board has also decided to extend the duration of Hafiz-e-Quran education in its madrasas from four years to 10 years.

